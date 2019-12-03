Play

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Absent from Week 13 box score

Robinson failed to draw a target in Week 13 versus the Raiders.

Robinson sat behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the race for targets, which were harder to come by than usual in Sunday's blowout. The Chiefs offense will presumably be forced to throw the ball more next week versus a New England team that's still vying for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories