Robinson was activated off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and will be available to play in the Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, ESPN reports.

As expected, Robinson tested negative for five straight days before returning to practice Friday. He played 71 and 65 percent of Kansas City's offensive snaps in the first two playoff games, catching one pass for 14 yards on three targets. With Sammy Watkins (calf) expected to suit up for the first time since Week 16, the Chiefs could have fewer snaps available for Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.