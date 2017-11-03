Robinson figures to see added opportunities in the Chiefs' Week 9 offense, with Albert Wilson ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, the Kansas City Star reports.

Tyreek Hill remains the upside play this week among the team's wideouts, but those digging deep could consider Robinson, who was on the field for 82 percent of the Chiefs' snaps on offense in this past Monday's win over the Broncos. While Robinson didn't do much in that contest (one catch for five yards), he did haul in five of his eight targets for 69 yards in Week 7.