Robinson hauled in five of his six targets for 36 yards Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
Robinson has seen a significant jump in his target count over the last two weeks, notching six and eight after reaching that threshold just twice over the first nine contests. His role figures to remain relatively stagnant moving forward but his production will likely be volatile from week to week.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Posts season-high reception count•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Finds pay dirt again•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Joins touchdown parade•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Nabs lone target•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Tops team in yards•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Bound for more work•