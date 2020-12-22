Robinson compiled just two catches for 27 yards on three targets Sunday versus the Saints.
Robinson has hit the field somewhere in the 50 in terms of offensive snap percentage over each of the last three weeks with Sammy Watkins back in the fold. At best, Robinson is fourth or fifth in the pecking order for looks in the passing attack, so there remains little upside for him from a fantasy standpoint.
