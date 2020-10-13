Robinson figures to see more snaps while Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is sidelined, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson had seen his playing time drop recently but saw renewed life Sunday following Watkins' departure, logging 49 offensive snaps (season-high 68 percent). He was unable to accomplish much with his increased playing time Sunday, finishing out the day with just two catches for two yards on four targets, and he remains behind at least Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the pecking order for targets. Second-year wideout Mecole Hardman also figures to share some of the targets voided by Watkins.