Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches first career TD
Robinson caught his lone target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.
Robinson played only seven offensive snaps but capitalized in the third quarter. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but coach Andy Reid challenged and the call on the field was reversed for the 23-year-old's first career touchdown. The catch is the only time Robinson has been targeted through two weeks as he remains the No. 4 receiver on the Chiefs depth chart.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snags one pass in third preseason game•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Stands out in exhibition opener•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted 10 times in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Expected to see extensive action in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Held without target in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches two passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...