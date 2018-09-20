Robinson caught his lone target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.

Robinson played only seven offensive snaps but capitalized in the third quarter. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but coach Andy Reid challenged and the call on the field was reversed for the 23-year-old's first career touchdown. The catch is the only time Robinson has been targeted through two weeks as he remains the No. 4 receiver on the Chiefs depth chart.

