Robinson caught two passes for 18 yards Sunday against the Cowboys.

Robinson was expected to see an increase in snap count Sunday and that was indeed the case. The wideout led the team with 56 snaps (98 percent) in the contest, but it didn't result in much production. His playing time likely depends on the health of Albert Wilson (hamstring), but his stat line against the Cowboys displays that even an expanded role in the offense doesn't give him much fantasy value.