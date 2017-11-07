Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches five passes
Robinson caught two passes for 18 yards Sunday against the Cowboys.
Robinson was expected to see an increase in snap count Sunday and that was indeed the case. The wideout led the team with 56 snaps (98 percent) in the contest, but it didn't result in much production. His playing time likely depends on the health of Albert Wilson (hamstring), but his stat line against the Cowboys displays that even an expanded role in the offense doesn't give him much fantasy value.
More News
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...