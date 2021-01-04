Robinson caught six of seven targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers.

Robinson tied for his team's lead in targets, but Kansas City's offense wasn't its usual high-flying unit with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others being rested ahead of the playoffs. Still, Robinson was able to haul in all but one pass his way, matching his season high with six receptions. Although having teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce back in action for the Chiefs' playoff run should move Robinson down to his usual place in the pecking order, the veteran at least showed relatively well in an expanded role Sunday.