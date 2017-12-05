Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches two passes
Robinson caught just two passes for 17 yards during Sunday's game against the Jets.
Robinson led all receivers in snaps a week ago but fell well behind both Tyreek Hill and Albert Wilson in the pecking order against the Jets. Even the increased playing time didn't make him a viable fantasy candidate, so his downturn in playing time only pushes him further away.
