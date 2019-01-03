Robinson snared one of his two targets for an 89-yard touchdown in Week 17 against the Raiders.

Robinson saw a significant jump in his snap count down the stretch of the regular season with Samy Watkins (foot) sidelined, totaling 15 grabs for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the last seven games. The 2016 fourth-round pick completed his third NFL season with 22 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns and has one more season remaining on his rookie deal with the Chiefs.