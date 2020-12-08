Robinson reeled in both of his targets for 39 yards Sunday versus the Broncos.

Robinson hasn't finished with more than 69 receiving yards in a game this season but had snared a combined 11 passes over the last two weeks before seeing minimal passes in his direction Sunday. Robinson's two targets are his fewest since the team's previous game versus the Broncos in Week 7, so there's reason to believe he will be in line for at least a slightly better showing next week versus Miami.