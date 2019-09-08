Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Could help fill in for Hill
Robinson's teammate, Tyreek Hill, is in line to miss a few weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Robinson's lone catch (on two targets) in Week 1 did not result in any yards, but news that Hill will be forced to miss some time will presumably lead to added opportunities for Robinson, as well as rookie Mecole Hardman. While Hardman looks like the upside play here, he's less likely to be available on the waiver wire than Robinson, who caught 22 passes for 288 yards and four TDs while working behind Hill, Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley last season. Robinson could therefore be worth a speculative pickup in deeper fantasy formats.
