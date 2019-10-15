Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Disappears in Week 6

Robinson failed to haul in any of his four targets Sunday against the Texans.

While Robinson still led the wideouts in terms of snaps among the wideouts, Tyreek Hill was targeted 10 times on just 29 snaps, while Robinson settled in behind Hill and Travis Kelce (six targets) in a tie with Mecole Hardman. Considering Sammy Watkins (hamstring) could return as soon as Thursday's contest versus the Broncos, Robinson could fade into the background moving forward.