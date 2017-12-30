Robinson is expected to play a significant number of snaps on offense in Week 17 against the Broncos with Tyreek Hill (personal) sitting out, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Robinson has seen an expanded role since Chris Conley landed on injured reserve, but that resulted in very little production. Robinson caught five passes in the second game after Conley's injury, but he has caught no more than two passes in a game since then. That could change Sunday with Hill on the sidelines, especially given the connection he established, per Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star, with rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the last preseason game. Mahomes will start in place of normal starter Alex Smith on Sunday in what could be a glimpse of the future in Kansas City under center.