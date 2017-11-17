Robinson is expected to handle extended snaps Sunday against the Giants with Albert Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for the second straight contest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson previously missed the Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, allowing Robinson to step in and take on his second-largest workload of the season (56 offensive snaps). While another hefty snap count awaits him coming out of the Chiefs' bye week, Robinson isn't expected to see many looks from quarterback Alex Smith as a result. Since his five-catch, eight-target outing Week 7 against the Raiders, Robinson has caught just three passes in his subsequent two appearances.