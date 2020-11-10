Robinson tallied three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown on three targets Sunday versus the Panthers.

Robinson logged 50 snaps at receiver in the contest, trailing only star wideout Tyreek Hill while accounting for 81 percent of the offense's total snap count. He should continue to be involved in the game plan moving forward but could see his role reduced in the coming weeks once Sammy Watkins (hamstring) get the green light to rejoin the action.