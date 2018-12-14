Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Finds pay dirt versus Bolts
Robinson notched two catches for seven yards and a touchdown on three targets Thursday versus the Chargers.
While Robinson wasn't targeted nearly as much as the seven he received last week against the Ravens, he made the most of it by reaching the end zone for just the second time this season. His added involvement last week may have been an anomaly given his dip to just 36 offensive snaps played in Thursday's affair. Robinson could remain involved as the regular season closes out, however, with Sammy Watkins (foot) potentially done for the regular season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Heavily targeted in win over Ravens•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Just one grab in shootout•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Turns in three grabs•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted twice in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...