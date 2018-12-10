Robinson corralled five of his seven targets, amounting 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Baltimore.

With Sammy Watkins (foot) potentially done for the remainder of the regular season after aggravating an injury during Thursday's practice, it was Robinson, and not Chris Conley who became the de facto No. 2 option among the Chiefs receiving corps. Robinson's emergence seemingly came out of thin air, as he had no more than three passes thrown his way in a game all season prior to Sunday, while Conley had commanded a sturdy 15 targets over Kansas City's past two outings. It wasn't a flashy performance by any means for the third-year man -- with four of his five catches going for fewer than 10 yards -- but he still produced his greatest receiving output since Oct. 19 of last season. Week 15 brings a matchup against a stout Chargers defense that's held opposing wideouts to 20.9 points per game in standard scoring formats, good for eighth-fewest in NFL.