Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Held without target in Week 14
Robinson wasn't targeted during Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Robinson ranked third among receivers in terms of snaps on Sunday, playing fewer than both Tyreek Hill and Albert Wilson. Given his expected workload limitations moving forward, it's unlikely he will put any meaningful stat lines together the rest of the way.
