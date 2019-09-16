Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Huge performance against Raiders
Robinson caught all six of his targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.
Last week, it was Sammy Watkins who erupted for huge numbers. In Week 2 it was Robinson's turn, as he was on the other end of 39-yard and 44-yard TD strikes from Patrick Mahomes as part of a massive second quarter for the Chiefs' passing game. With Tyreek Hill (collarbone) lacking any kind of timetable for his return, Robinson should remain one of Mahomes' primary targets for the foreseeable future.
