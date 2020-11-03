Robinson reeled in four of his five targets for 63 yards and a touchdown Sunday versus the Jets.

Robinson saw fewer snaps than Mecole Hardman for the first time since Week 5, but that didn't prevent him from making his own mark on the box score with his first touchdown of 2020. Despite the one-week outburst, Robinson doesn't produce enough consistently to warrant fantasy consideration in any but the deepest of leagues, and his value will deflate further once Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is given the green light to return.