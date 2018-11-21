Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Just one grab in shootout
Robinson hauled in one of his two targets Monday against the Rams.
Despite a massive 51 points put up by the Chiefs, Robinson was rarely on the end of a pass attempt by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Given his lack of involvement even with Sammy Watkins (foot) limited, it seems unlikely Robinson will gain fantasy relevance this season barring multiple injuries to the receiving corps.
