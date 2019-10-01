Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Leads team in Week 4 targets

Robinson reeled in just four of his team-high nine targets for 35 yards Saturday against the Lions.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes still went over 300 passing yards on the day, he did not toss any touchdown passes and he spread the ball around fairly evenly. As a result, Robinson was one of six different players to top 30 yards receiving, though none of the group reached 100 on the day. It's still an encouraging sign that the fourth-year wideout led the team in targets, but that may be scaled back once Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is cleared to return. For the time being, however, Robinson can be utilized as a high-upside play in an explosive Chiefs offense.