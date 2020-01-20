Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Loses snaps to Hardman

Robinson caught both of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Robinson played 37 percent of offensive snaps while splitting the No. 3 receiver job with Mecole Hardman (40 percent). The rookie was limited to one catch for eight yards, but he nonetheless provided a major contribution to the victory, drawing a 41-yard pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter to convert a 3rd-and-10 that sealed the game. In any case, the division of playing time marked a significant departure from the previous week, when Robinson had played 58 percent of snaps and Hardman just 17 percent in a 51-31 win over the Texans. It's anyone's guess how Andy Reid will divide the workload between Hardman and Robinson in the Super Bowl.