Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Makes mark in Week 7 loss
Robinson brought in five of eight targets for 69 yards in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.
The Chiefs' receiving corps is still in the midst of trying to find its way forward following the season-ending Achilles injury to Chris Conley, and Robinson may have provided a great deal of clarity on that front Thursday. The UF product drew even with Tyreek Hill for the team lead in targets and checked in second to the speedster in both receptions and receiving yards on the night. Robinson flashed in the preseason finale with a 3-127-1 line and could emerge as a valuable option for quarterback Alex Smith alongside Hill and Albert Wilson. He'll look to build on Thursday's career-best effort when Kansas City battles the Broncos in Week 8 on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...