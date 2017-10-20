Robinson brought in five of eight targets for 69 yards in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.

The Chiefs' receiving corps is still in the midst of trying to find its way forward following the season-ending Achilles injury to Chris Conley, and Robinson may have provided a great deal of clarity on that front Thursday. The UF product drew even with Tyreek Hill for the team lead in targets and checked in second to the speedster in both receptions and receiving yards on the night. Robinson flashed in the preseason finale with a 3-127-1 line and could emerge as a valuable option for quarterback Alex Smith alongside Hill and Albert Wilson. He'll look to build on Thursday's career-best effort when Kansas City battles the Broncos in Week 8 on Monday Night Football.