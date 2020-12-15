Robinson reeled in his lone target for just 13 yards versus the Dolphins.
Robinson primarily serves as a blocker for the Chiefs on offense, having finished with four or more catches just four times through the first 13 games. That's unlikely to change as long as the team still boasts its full allotment of weapons, which includes arguably the league's top tight end and a capable pass-catching back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire to go along with star wideout Tyreek Hill.
