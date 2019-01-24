Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Minimal snaps in postseason
Robinson played just 12 offensive snaps in the Chiefs' two postseason contests, hauling in his lone target for a 27-yard reception.
Robinson's catch came in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to Patriots and was one of the more pivotal moments of the AFC Championship Game, as it put Harrison Butker in position for the game-tying field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter. By and large, Robinson was efficient with his limited opportunities in the regular season, nabbing 22 of 33 targets for 288 yards and four scores. He'll play under the final year of his rookie deal in 2019 and could be a candidate for a regular role in three-receiver formations in the event impending free agent Chris Conley isn't retained.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Closes regular season with score•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Finds paydirt versus Bolts•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Heavily targeted in win over Ravens•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Just one grab in shootout•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Turns in three grabs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...