Robinson played just 12 offensive snaps in the Chiefs' two postseason contests, hauling in his lone target for a 27-yard reception.

Robinson's catch came in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to Patriots and was one of the more pivotal moments of the AFC Championship Game, as it put Harrison Butker in position for the game-tying field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter. By and large, Robinson was efficient with his limited opportunities in the regular season, nabbing 22 of 33 targets for 288 yards and four scores. He'll play under the final year of his rookie deal in 2019 and could be a candidate for a regular role in three-receiver formations in the event impending free agent Chris Conley isn't retained.