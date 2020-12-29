Robinson reeled in both of his two targets for 29 yards and a touchdown Sunday versus the Falcons.

Robinson didn't contribute much Sunday but made his pair of looks count by reaching paydirt in what turned out to be the deciding score with just under two minutes remaining. Given that the Chiefs have locked up the No. 1 seed, it's possible some of the usual starters will receive lighter workloads next Sunday, which could open up more looks for Robinson to close out the regular season.