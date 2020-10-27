Robinson snared his only target for four yards Sunday versus the Broncos.
Despite playing 67 percent of the offensive snaps, Robinson's main contribution came as a blocker in the run and screen games. That seems to be a likely reason the coaching staff continues to give him plenty of playing time. That should trail off a bit when Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is cleared to return, though no expected date has been set at this juncture.
