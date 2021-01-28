Robinson didn't draw a target while playing 42 of the Chiefs' 65 offensive snaps (65 percent) in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

With Sammy Watkins (calf) sidelined, Robinson and Byron Pringle (three catches for 22 yards, 80 percent snap share) picked up the majority of the available work behind No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill, but Mecole Hardman (54 yards and a touchdown on three touches) outproduced both players, despite playing only 35 percent of the snaps. Hardman's big-play ability makes him the most interesting of Kansas City's depth receivers, but he, Robinson and Pringle will all likely be hurt from a playing-time and production standpoint in the likely event that Watkins is able to suit up for the team's Super Bowl matchup with Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.