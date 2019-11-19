Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: One target versus Chargers

Robinson did not catch his only target in Monday's game against the Chargers.

Robinson didn't see a correlated increase in snap count in Tyreek Hill's (hamstring) absence and turned in just his second goose egg during the 2019 campaign. Even if Hill is unavailable following the bye week, Robinson remains behind at least Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce in the pecking order for targets, and rookie Mecole Hardman has also moved into a more prominent role of late.