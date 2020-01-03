Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Posts career-best campaign in 2019

Robinson racked up a career-high 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 regular season.

Robinson's numbers were ballooned by a four-week stretch early in the season when Tyreek Hill was unavailable. After scoring three combined touchdowns in Weeks 2 and 3, Robinson didn't find pay dirt again until the regular-season finale against the Chargers. While he's technically still third on the Chiefs' depth chart, Robinson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the skills displayed by rookie Mecole Hardman could lead to Kansas City letting Robinson walk.