Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Posts career-best campaign in 2019
Robinson racked up a career-high 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 regular season.
Robinson's numbers were ballooned by a four-week stretch early in the season when Tyreek Hill was unavailable. After scoring three combined touchdowns in Weeks 2 and 3, Robinson didn't find pay dirt again until the regular-season finale against the Chargers. While he's technically still third on the Chiefs' depth chart, Robinson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the skills displayed by rookie Mecole Hardman could lead to Kansas City letting Robinson walk.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares just one pass•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Slow going once again•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Sees uptick in offensive snaps•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Absent from Week 13 box score•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: One target versus Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares four passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.