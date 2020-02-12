Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Quiet during playoffs

Robinson caught just three of six targets for 35 yards during three postseason games in 2019.

Robinson didn't play a snap on offense during Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers, while rookie wideout Mecole Hardman played a depth role in the team's receiving corps while contributing in the return game. The 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Kansas City could opt to let Robinson walk in favor of providing more opportunities for Hardman to showcase his explosive skillset.