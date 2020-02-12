Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Quiet during playoffs
Robinson caught just three of six targets for 35 yards during three postseason games in 2019.
Robinson didn't play a snap on offense during Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers, while rookie wideout Mecole Hardman played a depth role in the team's receiving corps while contributing in the return game. The 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Kansas City could opt to let Robinson walk in favor of providing more opportunities for Hardman to showcase his explosive skillset.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to full practice•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Under the weather•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Loses snaps to Hardman•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Posts career-best campaign in 2019•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares just one pass•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Slow going once again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.