Robinson caught two of his four targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Bills.

Robinson has seen a dramatic uptick in his playing time since Chris Conley landed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles, leading all receivers with 88 percent of offensive snaps played Sunday. It's possible he will have a slight outburst sporadically, but Kansas City's No. 2 wideout behind Tyreek Hill has a history of small production. Unless something forces him further into the spotlight, it remains unlikely Robinson's involvement will skyrocket.