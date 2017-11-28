Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Reels in two passes in Week 12
Robinson caught two of his four targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Bills.
Robinson has seen a dramatic uptick in his playing time since Chris Conley landed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles, leading all receivers with 88 percent of offensive snaps played Sunday. It's possible he will have a slight outburst sporadically, but Kansas City's No. 2 wideout behind Tyreek Hill has a history of small production. Unless something forces him further into the spotlight, it remains unlikely Robinson's involvement will skyrocket.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snags just one pass•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Extended snaps on tap Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches five passes•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Added snaps likely on tap Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Makes mark in Week 7 loss•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Explodes in preseason finale•
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.