Robinson (undisclosed) has been cleared to resume practicing Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Robinson landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact Monday, after having visited a barber who tested positive, but the wideout has since returned daily negative tests without fail. The Chiefs should officially remove Robinson from the COVID list sometime Friday, at which point he'll be fully on track for the Super Bowl on Sunday.
