Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to ancillary role
Robinson failed to haul in his lone target Sunday against the Jaguars.
After seeing additional playing time last week thanks to Sammy Watkins leaving early due to injury, Robinson went back to a bench role in Week 5 with Watkins back in action. Even if Watkins or Hill misses time, Robinson also remains behind Travis Kelceand Kareem Hunt in the pecking order for touches, likely limiting his upside.
