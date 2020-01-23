Play

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to full practice

Robinson (illness) practiced in full Thursday.

One day removed from being held out due to an illness, Robinson was uninhibited as the Chiefs continue to prepare for the Super Bowl. He's more or less been splitting time with rookie Mecole Hardman as the team's third wide receiver, but Robinson hasn't managed two-plus catches or more than 31 yards since Week 10. Between the two, Hardman is the better bet to break out against the 49ers due to his off-the-charts peripheral stats, namely 20.7 YPC, 13.1 YPT and six TDs on 41 targets.

