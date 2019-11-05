Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Role declining
Robinson recorded one catch for five yards on two targets Sunday against the Vikings.
Robinson's role was inevitably set to drop as both Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins returned to full health, and he's likely settled into that this week, playing 24 snaps (40 percent) versus the Vikings. He remains behind at least Hill, Watkins and Travis Kelce, three target hogs that accounted for 27 of 34 targets Sunday, for looks in the passing game, so he may not possess a ton of fantasy upside when all three are healthy.
