Robinson reeled in three of his four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Ravens.

Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman have stepped up with Tyreek Hill (shoulder) sidelined, with Robinson snaring three touchdown passes in the last three weeks. While it's unlikely the 2016 fourth-round pick remained unavailable through free agency this week, he backed up last week's performance with another strong effort this week and should remain a viable fantasy option in most leagues until Hill returns.