Robinson saw a season-high 45 snaps Monday against the Broncos, turning them into two catches for 31 yards on three targets.

Robinson's newfound playing time likely came as the result of Sammy Watkins (hamstring) being limited to just 12 snaps. The third-year wideout displayed a connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 preseason, so if Watkins' injury winds up costing him more time, Robinson could have an opportunity to rekindle that and parlay it into additional playing time.