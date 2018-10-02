Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Sees increased playing time in Week 4
Robinson saw a season-high 45 snaps Monday against the Broncos, turning them into two catches for 31 yards on three targets.
Robinson's newfound playing time likely came as the result of Sammy Watkins (hamstring) being limited to just 12 snaps. The third-year wideout displayed a connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 preseason, so if Watkins' injury winds up costing him more time, Robinson could have an opportunity to rekindle that and parlay it into additional playing time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches first career TD•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snags one pass in third preseason game•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Stands out in exhibition opener•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted 10 times in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Expected to see extensive action in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Held without target in Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...