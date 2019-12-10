Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Sees uptick in offensive snaps
Robinson caught one of his two targets for 12 yards Sunday against the Patriots.
Robinson hadn't taken the field for more than 70 percent of the snaps since Week 7 versus the Broncos, but the Chiefs ran three-wide sets at a much higher frequency than usual versus a stingy New England defense. Things don't get any easier next week versus the Broncos, though it's far from a guarantee he will replicate the additional reps.
