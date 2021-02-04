Robinsons continues to test negative for COVID-19, putting him on track to rejoin the Chiefs on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore were customers of a barber who tested positive for the virus. Given that they were close contacts rather than testing positive, both players should be eligible for the Super Bowl on Sunday. It's been a quiet postseason for Robinson, who has caught just one of three targets for 14 yards despite playing 71 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in two games. His workload will be scaled back in the Super Bowl if Sammy Watkins (calf) is ready to play.