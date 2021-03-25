Robinson is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2016 fourth-round pick played out his rookie contract in Kansas City and now gets a one-year deal for a second straight offseason. While he could see a few more targets if Sammy Watkins isn't re-signed, Robinson is unlikely to become a high-volume receiver in the Kansas City offense. His 466 receiving yards last season were a career high.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returning to practice•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Should return Friday•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: No targets on big snap count•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches six passes•