Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Slow day Sunday
Robinson reeled in just three of his six targets for 31 yards Sunday night against the Colts.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes slightly overthrew a deep pass that could have changed Robinson's fantasy outlook, but it was a story of injuries for the Chiefs on the day. Sammy Watkins exited almost immediately with a hamstring issue, leaving Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as the three receivers to turn to. Those will be the primary options again next Sunday against the Texans should Watkins and Tyreek Hill (shoulder) not be cleared. With two top-10 offenses set to go at it, there could be numerous targets headed Robinson's way.
