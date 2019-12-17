Play

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Slow going once again

Robinson caught two of his three targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Broncos.

Robinson saw an uptick in playing time last week with the Chiefs in a tight battle with the Patriots but returned to normalcy Sunday, logging 56 percent of the offensive snaps. Barring injuries atop the depth chart, there's little to like about Robinson's fantasy prospects as the season winds down.

