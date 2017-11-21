Robinson caught just one pass on two targets for seven yards Sunday against the Giants.

Robinson saw extensive action on offense, as expected, during Sunday's contest, playing 96 percent of the snaps on that side of the ball. It should also not be surprising to see such little production out of the wideout given the way the Chiefs and starter Alex Smith operate on offense. Even if he winds up with a sizable role again next week, the second-year wideout shouldn't be counted on to produce.