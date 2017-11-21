Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snags just one pass
Robinson caught just one pass on two targets for seven yards Sunday against the Giants.
Robinson saw extensive action on offense, as expected, during Sunday's contest, playing 96 percent of the snaps on that side of the ball. It should also not be surprising to see such little production out of the wideout given the way the Chiefs and starter Alex Smith operate on offense. Even if he winds up with a sizable role again next week, the second-year wideout shouldn't be counted on to produce.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Extended snaps on tap Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches five passes•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Added snaps likely on tap Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Makes mark in Week 7 loss•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Explodes in preseason finale•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Impresses at OTAs•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...