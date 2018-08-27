Robinson caught just one pass on two targets for four yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Robinson shined brightly early in camp, but it's worth noting that Chris Conley received the start Saturday and Robinson played deep into the fourth quarter, suggesting Conley remains ahead of Robinson in the pecking order. The third-year wideout could enter the mix if an injury occurs, but he shouldn't be expected to make a large contribution in an offense that sports Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Kareem Hunt.