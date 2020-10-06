Robinson wasn't targeted in Monday's game versus the Patriots.
Robinson's offensive snap percentage has been on a downward trajectory since Week 2. It fell to a season-low 41 Monday, with Robinson dropping behind Mecole Hardman (46) for the first time this season when all wideouts are available. Hardman found pay dirt for a second straight contest and made much more out of his action, so it would be surprising to see Robinson outsnap Hardman next week.
