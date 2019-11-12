Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares four passes

Robinson reeled in four of his five targets for 56 yards Sunday against the Titans.

Robinson's offensive snap count percentage rose by 27 percent from last week, which coincides with quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossing the rock a season-high 50 times. He clocked in third among the Chiefs' wideouts in targets and should continue to rank fourth in the pecking order among the team's pass-catchers as long as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are all healthy.